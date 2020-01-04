PSL News 4.1.2020 06:01 pm

Blow by blow: SuperSport vs Chiefs

Samir Nurkovic celebrates goal with Kaizer Chiefs teammates Khama Billiat and Lebogang Manyama. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United host Kaizer Chiefs in their first league match in 2020.

– full time: SuperSport 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs

– 90′ Chiefs not getting their way in the United box

– 61′ Gabuza scores for United.

– 47′ Cardoso scores a penalty

– second half underway

– half time: SuperSport 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs

– 15′ Maluleka strikes the goal post

– 9′ Grobler scores. SuperSport 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs

– 7′ Castro’s snap short is off target

– 1′ Castro heads the ball over the goal posts

– kickoff

