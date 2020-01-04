Blow by blow: SuperSport vs Chiefs

– full time: SuperSport 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs
– 90′ Chiefs not getting their way in the United box
– 61′ Gabuza scores for United.
– 47′ Cardoso scores a penalty
– second half underway
– half time: SuperSport 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs
– 15′ Maluleka strikes the goal post
– 9′ Grobler scores. SuperSport 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs
– 7′ Castro’s snap short is off target
– 1′ Castro heads the ball over the goal posts
– kickoff
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.