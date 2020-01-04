PSL News 4.1.2020 11:39 am

Kekana’s new Sundowns deal stalls over wages demands

Kekana’s new Sundowns deal stalls over wages demands

Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana is reportedly asking for a salary increase for him to sign a new contract with the club.

Kekana’s agent Thulani Thuswa confirmed that his client’s contract with Sundowns is close to expiring.

“Yes, it is true that his contract will be ending in June but we are still in negotiations with Sundowns about a possibility of a new deal. At this stage, I can’t say much until we reach an agreement,” Thuswa revealed.

The 34-year-old has been key for Sundowns and the club would like for him stay.

“Hlompo wants to stay at Sundowns but the club has to be loyal to the boy as well. He has been loyal to Sundowns for so many years now,” a source stated.

“As captain, Hlompo wants to be on the list of the five highest-paid players at the club. Currently he is not on that list. That’s why he hasn’t renewed his contract. Negotiations are still ongoing and Hlompo is hopeful they will come to an agreement very soon,” a source added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chippa sign ex-Sundowns attacker 4.1.2020
Sundowns show interest in Musona 3.1.2020
Bobby Motaung praises Chiefs fans 31.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Africa Media panned for ‘fake news’ about Vic Falls ‘drying up’

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 