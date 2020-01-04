Kekana’s new Sundowns deal stalls over wages demands

Kekana’s agent Thulani Thuswa confirmed that his client’s contract with Sundowns is close to expiring.

“Yes, it is true that his contract will be ending in June but we are still in negotiations with Sundowns about a possibility of a new deal. At this stage, I can’t say much until we reach an agreement,” Thuswa revealed.

The 34-year-old has been key for Sundowns and the club would like for him stay.

“Hlompo wants to stay at Sundowns but the club has to be loyal to the boy as well. He has been loyal to Sundowns for so many years now,” a source stated.

“As captain, Hlompo wants to be on the list of the five highest-paid players at the club. Currently he is not on that list. That’s why he hasn’t renewed his contract. Negotiations are still ongoing and Hlompo is hopeful they will come to an agreement very soon,” a source added.

