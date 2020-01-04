Chippa sign ex-Sundowns attacker

Sekotlong was released by Sundowns last year in July and has been without a club ever since.

The 28-year-old joins the coastal club at a time when their luck is changing after a disastrous start to the 2019/2020 season under Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza.

United have also signed Thabiso Lebitso from the 2019 Nedbank Ke Yona development team.

The former Free State Stars and University of Pretoria player was loaned out to Black Leopards in the second half of the 2018/2019 season and was released by Sundowns when he returned from the loan stint.

“We are delighted to announce the signings of Thokozani Sekotlong number 26 and Thabiso Lebitso number 28 from 2019 Nedbank Ke Yona team‚” the club tweeted.

