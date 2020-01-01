PSL News 1.1.2020 10:35 am

Pirates exit door looming for French goalkeeper

Phakaaathi Reporter
Joris Delle of Orlando Pirates (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Goalkeeper Joris Delle could be released by Orlando Pirates to make room for a new goalkeeper.

Delle could leave the Soweto giants in the January window as the club is expected to make changes in the squad.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed little game time since joining Pirates at the start of the 2019/2020 season. Delle Played only three league games since arriving at Pirates.

According to FarPost Pirates will decide the goalkeeper’s fate in the next few days.

Delle conceded eight goals in three games in Absa Premiership games.

