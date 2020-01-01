Pirates exit door looming for French goalkeeper

Delle could leave the Soweto giants in the January window as the club is expected to make changes in the squad.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed little game time since joining Pirates at the start of the 2019/2020 season. Delle Played only three league games since arriving at Pirates.

According to FarPost Pirates will decide the goalkeeper’s fate in the next few days.

Delle conceded eight goals in three games in Absa Premiership games.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.