City set to sign more players in January

Newly appointed head coach of Cape Town City Jan Olde Riekerink with club owner John Comitis before the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Cape Town City and Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on 6 November 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

After signing outgoing Baroka FC captain Mduduzi Mdantsane Cape Town City boss John Comitis says his side will sign more players.

City are in the relegation zone and believes signing more players could turn the club’s fortunes around.

New coach Jan Olde Riekerink is ringing changes in the squad since taking over from Benni McCarthy and is set to bringing in more players to avoid relegation.

“There are a lot of things that he (Riekerink) has brought to the team already. It’s been exciting to see him at work,” Comitis was quoted by DailySun.

“The intensity has increased. We’ve doubled up at training sessions. a lot has changed in a short time without changing much on the pitch though because he wants to let the players to express themselves.”

