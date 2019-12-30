City set to sign more players in January

City are in the relegation zone and believes signing more players could turn the club’s fortunes around.

New coach Jan Olde Riekerink is ringing changes in the squad since taking over from Benni McCarthy and is set to bringing in more players to avoid relegation.

“There are a lot of things that he (Riekerink) has brought to the team already. It’s been exciting to see him at work,” Comitis was quoted by DailySun.

“The intensity has increased. We’ve doubled up at training sessions. a lot has changed in a short time without changing much on the pitch though because he wants to let the players to express themselves.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.