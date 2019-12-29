Leopards appoint Johnson as new coach

PSL News 29.12.2019 01:41 pm

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Cavin Johnson (Steve Haag/BackpagePix)

Former SuperSport United and AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson has reportedly joined Black Leopards as their new head coach.

According to FARPost, Johnson has signed a 1-and-a-half-year deal with Lidoda Duvha.

The 61-year-old replaces Luc Eymael, who recently parted ways with Leopards having taken over from Lionel Soccoia three months ago.

Johnson’s first game will see him face off against Highlands Park on Sunday, January 5.

Lidoda Duvha are currently 11th on the long having collected 16 points in 14 matches.

Meanwhile, Karabo Tshepe and Lefa Hlongwane have returned to training at the club, having been put under suspension during Eymael’s reign as head coach.

