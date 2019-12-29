Leopards appoint Johnson as new coach

According to FARPost, Johnson has signed a 1-and-a-half-year deal with Lidoda Duvha.

The 61-year-old replaces Luc Eymael, who recently parted ways with Leopards having taken over from Lionel Soccoia three months ago.

Johnson’s first game will see him face off against Highlands Park on Sunday, January 5.

Lidoda Duvha are currently 11th on the long having collected 16 points in 14 matches.

Meanwhile, Karabo Tshepe and Lefa Hlongwane have returned to training at the club, having been put under suspension during Eymael’s reign as head coach.

