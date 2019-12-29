LISTEN: Willard Katsande song

Just weeks after DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small released a song about Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch, a new song dedicated to Kaizer Chiefs’ hard man Willard Katsande has been released.

The song, named “Katsande”, is sang by Mrivi T featuring Dee Laden Jay and PK93 is proving to be a hit on social media.

Katsande, who is known for his love of fashion and expensive cars, is yet to comment on the new song named after him.

Lorch was thrilled to hear the song named after him and expressed his gratitude toward the musicians who compiled the song.

