Sundowns coach Pitso sounds a word of warning

Pitso Mosimane is still cautious about Mamelodi Sundowns’ chances of making the last eight of the Caf Champions League, even though a brilliant 1-0 win at USM Alger on Saturday kept them two points clear at the top of Group C.

Victory at home to USM on January 11 may well now be enough to take the Brazilians through, with the top two in the group making the quarterfinals.

However, Mosimane was not taking anything for granted, after Hlompho Kekana’s second half strike had sealed Sundowns second win of the group stages. At the halfway stage, they top the group with seven points while Wydad Casablanca have five points, USM sir on two points and Petro de Luanda have one point.

“I don’t think we can say we are in the quarters,” said Mosimane.

“No team has gone to the quarters with seven points, we still have nine points to play for, but we are going to fight for them. Of course, we are happy we won the match, I am so happy we got through the first ten minutes, we had too much pressure (on us) in the first ten minutes, but we settled after that.”

