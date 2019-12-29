African Soccer 29.12.2019 06:43 am

Super Sundowns win in Algeria

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns continue to set the pace in Group C of the 2019/20 Caf Champions League after picking up a 1-0 win over USM Alger on Saturday evening at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker.

The only goal of the match came in the 59th minute as Masandawana captain Hlompho Kekana capitalised on a poor back pass to round the USM goalkeeper and slot into an empty net.

The result leaves Sundowns on top of Group C with seven points from three games, two ahead of Wydad Casablanca, who thumped Angola’s Petro de Luanda 4-1 on Saturday.

Sundowns’ next Champions League game is at home to USM Alger on January 11, where a win will seal there place in the quarterfinals, as long as Petro do not beat Wydad in Angola.

