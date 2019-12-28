PSL News 28.12.2019 06:20 pm

Makola’s six-month ban reduced on appeal

Mpho Makola of Cape Town City (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola has seen his six-month ban for an ‘assault’ on referee Abongile Tom reduced on appeal to four games.

Makola was suspended by the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) Disciplinary Committee after being found guilty of ‘assaulting’ Tom during a Telkom Knockout clash with Kaizer Chiefs in October. He was handed a six-month ban.

But the South African Football Association (Safa) Appeals Board reduced the sentence to four matches‚ saying Makola had instead been guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Makola has already served his sentence and will be available for City when they take on Baroka FC on January 5 when the Absa Premiership resumes.

