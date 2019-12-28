Makola’s six-month ban reduced on appeal

Makola was suspended by the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) Disciplinary Committee after being found guilty of ‘assaulting’ Tom during a Telkom Knockout clash with Kaizer Chiefs in October. He was handed a six-month ban.

But the South African Football Association (Safa) Appeals Board reduced the sentence to four matches‚ saying Makola had instead been guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Makola has already served his sentence and will be available for City when they take on Baroka FC on January 5 when the Absa Premiership resumes.

MAKOLA WINS APPEAL The club is pleased to confirm that Mpho Makola’s six-month ban has been overturned by the SAFA appeals board on numerous counts. A correct four-match sanction has been placed retrospectively. Makola will be available and eligible for the first game of 2020???? pic.twitter.com/ZSRkku2OwL — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 28, 2019

