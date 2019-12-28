CT City snap up reported Chiefs target Mdantsane

Cape Town City have moved quickly to sign in-demand former Baroka FC captain Mduduzi Mdantsane.

The 25-year-old, who was linked with a number of clubs including Kaizer Chiefs, has signed a contract until June 2023.

He joins the Mother City-based side as a free agent having parted ways with Baroka recently.

City announced Mdantsane’s signing on their official social media accounts on Saturday.

The Midfield Maestro is Home ????⁣

⁣

Mduduzi Mdantsane is City FC ????⁣

⁣#iamCityFC⁣#Mdantsane2023 pic.twitter.com/d2MduCV3q8 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 28, 2019

