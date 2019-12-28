CT City snap up reported Chiefs target Mdantsane

Cape Town City have moved quickly to sign in-demand former Baroka FC captain Mduduzi Mdantsane.
The 25-year-old, who was linked with a number of clubs including Kaizer Chiefs, has signed a contract until June 2023.
He joins the Mother City-based side as a free agent having parted ways with Baroka recently.
City announced Mdantsane’s signing on their official social media accounts on Saturday.
The Midfield Maestro is Home ????
Mduduzi Mdantsane is City FC ????
#iamCityFC#Mdantsane2023 pic.twitter.com/d2MduCV3q8
— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 28, 2019
