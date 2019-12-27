PSL News 27.12.2019 01:05 pm

Zinnbauer aware of pressure at Pirates

New Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.

New Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.

New Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is aware that he will be expected to deliver results quickly at Bucs.

Zinnbauer, who was appointed on December 10, got his tenure as Pirates coach off to a winning start as Bucs beat Polokwane City 3-1 at Orlando Stadium last week Saturday.

“When you work in Pirates you will always have pressure. And I know this. I have experience with clubs who had a culture and traditions‚” said Zinnbauer as quoted by The Sowetan.

“We have good players‚ we have perfect structures here at the club. I think that we have all that we need for the next step to bring the success back.”

Zinnbauer’s next assignment is a clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday‚ January 4.

