Zinnbauer aware of pressure at Pirates

Zinnbauer, who was appointed on December 10, got his tenure as Pirates coach off to a winning start as Bucs beat Polokwane City 3-1 at Orlando Stadium last week Saturday.

“When you work in Pirates you will always have pressure. And I know this. I have experience with clubs who had a culture and traditions‚” said Zinnbauer as quoted by The Sowetan.

“We have good players‚ we have perfect structures here at the club. I think that we have all that we need for the next step to bring the success back.”

Zinnbauer’s next assignment is a clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday‚ January 4.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.