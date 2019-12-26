PSL News 26.12.2019 02:53 pm

Stellies snap up ex-Chiefs winger

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Stellies snap up ex-Chiefs winger

Former AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Ovidy Karuru has confirmed that he has has joined Stellenbosch FC.

The Zimbabwean winger was recently released by AmaZulu FC having spent three years with Usuthu.

Karuru, however, disputes that he was offloaded by AmaZulu.

“It is not true to say that I was offloaded,” Karuru told Zimbabwe’s H-Metro.

“I had already received a very good offer from Stellenbosch via email, and I felt that it was the right time to make the move and take up a new challenge.

“So we agreed with AmaZulu and immediately after I signed for Stellenbosch. I signed the contract at my home.”

“They had been chasing after my signature since they were promoted, but previously I would refer them to AmaZulu, and there were never any talks.

“But because time was moving, I then engaged the club to allow me to move. Stellenbosch want me to join them for December 28 training and that is how serious they are with me. I am excited.”

Karuru made eight appearances in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for AmaZulu this season.

