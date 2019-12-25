PSL News 25.12.2019 07:21 pm

Sundowns celebrate Christmas in Algeria

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sphelele Mkhulise. Pic: Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns enjoyed some Christmas festivities in Algeria on Wednesday, where they are preparing to play USM Alger on Saturday in a Caf Champions League Group C encounter.

Sundowns’ official twitter feed released a series of videos with Masandawana celebrating at their team hotel.

Clearly lots of fun was had, but Sundowns were soon back to business, as they held a training session ahead of Saturday’s match.

 

Kick off on Saturday at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium is at 6pm SA time.

