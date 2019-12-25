Sundowns celebrate Christmas in Algeria

Sundowns’ official twitter feed released a series of videos with Masandawana celebrating at their team hotel.

Merry Christmas Masandawana! We wish you a happy holiday season with your family and loved ones! ????#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/9cnRNfcJlr — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 25, 2019

Our South American superstars have a message for you!⭐️⁣

⁣

Merry Christmas to you all and we hope you have a great day! ????⁣

⁣#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/PEvWxHsbWl — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 25, 2019

The Brazilians are in high spirits this Christmas!????????????⁣

⁣#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/wVh0CAku2D — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 25, 2019

Masandawana! Let’s be safe and responsible this festive season????⁣

⁣#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/NvIJGhhXyO — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 25, 2019

Christmas away from home is not a problem for Kennedy and Suga! ????⁣

⁣#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/5NNOFlzpbZ — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 25, 2019

Clearly lots of fun was had, but Sundowns were soon back to business, as they held a training session ahead of Saturday’s match.

The Brazilians getting their first training session underway in Algeria! ????????⁣

⁣#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/oiTdzD997C — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 25, 2019

Tiyani putting on a show!???? Who does it better than The Brazilians?????‍♂️#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/VbsZjN2uu5 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 25, 2019

Kick off on Saturday at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium is at 6pm SA time.

