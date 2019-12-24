Chiefs veteran Parker still wants to play for five more years

Speaking to the Sunday Times said he was not worried about his critics, who wanted him to quit because of his age, because he is still fit to play for many more years.

“I think there’s still five years in me,” said Parker.

“I’m in top shape and in good condition. I look after myself very well and you can see from the amount of kilometres I run in each and every game.

“Every time I’ve been asked this season to play a particular role I perform that role the best that I can, whether it’s in the defence or midfield.

“I’m not worried about any critics or whatever people say. I’m in the best mental state ever and I’m enjoying my game.”

Not only does he wants to continue playing professional football, but Parker still has ambitions of playing for Bafana again.

He last played for the national team in January 2015 when Bafana lost 2-1 to Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations,

