Working under new coach has been challenging – Maela

Innocent Maela of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Maela was on the scoring sheet for the Buccaneers in Zinnbauer’s first game in charge.

Orlando Pirates left-back Innocent Maela has revealed that working under new coach Josef Zinnbauer has been challenging, but they are looking forward to learning from the German tactician.

Maela was on the scoring sheet for the Buccaneers in Zinnbauer’s first game in charge of the Bucs ship as they went on to record a 3-1 victory over Black Leopards at the Orlando Stadium last Saturday.

“Working under the new coach has been challenging. Our training sessions have been different working a lot on off the ball and on the ball. So, it’s something that we are looking forward to. We keep on learning and improving. So far so good and we are happy,” said Maela.

The Bucs was voted man-of-the-match at the end of game as Pirates went into the Christmas break with something for their fans to cheer about.

The Soweto based side ended the year with 20 points after 14 games.

Zinnbauer will be looking for a more positive play and wins in the following year when they take on Bloemfontein Celtic.

