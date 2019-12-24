Baroka release players following Nyirenda’s departure

Other players released by Bakgaga are: Orebotse Mongae, Matome Mabeba and Thato Madigoe.

@Baroka_FC

Baroka FC has parted ways with Orebotse Mongae, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Matome Mabeba and Thato Madigoe. @Baroka_FC appreciates their efforts and wishes them a brighter future.#LennaKeMoroka #GlobalOilSA#IamMonFlair #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/GTjMGyXrw5 — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) December 23, 2019

The four players’release comes after coach Wedson Nyirenda parted ways with the team following a string of poor results.

Nyirenda’s last game in charge ended in a 1-0 home loss to Stellenbosch FC.

Bakgaga are currently 14th on the log table, having collected 14 points in 15 games.

