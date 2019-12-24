PSL News 24.12.2019 11:40 am

Baroka release players following Nyirenda’s departure

Struggling Absa Premiership side Baroka FC have announced the departure of four players including former captain Mduduzi Mdantsane.

Other players released by Bakgaga are: Orebotse Mongae, Matome Mabeba and Thato Madigoe.

The four players’release comes after coach Wedson Nyirenda parted ways with the team following a string of poor results.

Nyirenda’s last game in charge ended in a 1-0 home loss to Stellenbosch FC.

Bakgaga are currently 14th on the log table, having collected 14 points in 15 games.

