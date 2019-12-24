PSL News 24.12.2019 09:07 am

Pirates winger Lorch thrilled by song named after him 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Pirates winger Lorch thrilled by song named after him 

Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch is over the moon with a song named after him by musicians Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

The track called “Lorch” has been out for the couple of weeks now and the winger says he didn’t believe it the first time he heard it and that  someone can sing about him.

READ:  Zinnbauer enjoying ‘good’ working relationship with Rulani

“I remember the first time I heard this song, I really didn’t believe that someone can just go on and make a track about me,” said the Buccaneers winger.

“I feel very honoured that those guys decided to sing about me. It’s a very nice song and a lot of people love it. I also play a lot in my car because it’s a hit.”

Lorch also added that the fact that a song was made about him shows the impact he has done in football so far and wants to continue growing.

“It shows that there must be something right I’m doing and people love what they see from. It’s also about appreciating my talent and I’m happy about it.”

Meanwhile, speaking about his football, Lorch didn’t play Pirates last two games of the year due to suspension.

However, he will be back in the club’s first game in the new year against Bloemfontein Celtic.

“It’s not nice being on the stands, but it is what it is. I will be back next year with a positive attitude and much more hungrier to help the club do well.”

Pirates won their last game of the year 3-1 against Black Leopards last weekend at the Orlando Stadium.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Remember the value of Christmas clothing to a child

Editorials Kendal power station is too big to lose, but too dirty to keep using?

General 2019, a year of presidential dithering and ever more turmoil

Business News Unions implore Eskom to rehire engineers who actually have a clue

Cricket Aiden Markram’s Test career has hardly been thrown into the bonfire


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 