Pirates winger Lorch thrilled by song named after him 

The track called “Lorch” has been out for the couple of weeks now and the winger says he didn’t believe it the first time he heard it and that someone can sing about him.

“I remember the first time I heard this song, I really didn’t believe that someone can just go on and make a track about me,” said the Buccaneers winger.

“I feel very honoured that those guys decided to sing about me. It’s a very nice song and a lot of people love it. I also play a lot in my car because it’s a hit.”

Lorch also added that the fact that a song was made about him shows the impact he has done in football so far and wants to continue growing.

“It shows that there must be something right I’m doing and people love what they see from. It’s also about appreciating my talent and I’m happy about it.”

Meanwhile, speaking about his football, Lorch didn’t play Pirates last two games of the year due to suspension.

However, he will be back in the club’s first game in the new year against Bloemfontein Celtic.

“It’s not nice being on the stands, but it is what it is. I will be back next year with a positive attitude and much more hungrier to help the club do well.”

Pirates won their last game of the year 3-1 against Black Leopards last weekend at the Orlando Stadium.

