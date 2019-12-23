PSL News 23.12.2019 08:52 pm

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Ekstein is a free agent

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Ekstein is a free agent

Hendrick Ekstein (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Hendrick Ekstein was surprisingly released from his contract by Azerbaijan side Sabah FK on Monday.

Ekstein joined Sabah at the start of the 2019/20 season after being released from his contract by Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Amakhosi midfielder, who turns 29 on New Year’s Day, played 16 games in all competitions for Sabah, scoring three goals.

“Sabah FC have parted ways with Hendrick Ekstein. The contract was terminated with the South African midfielder by mutual agreement. Sabah FC wishes Ekstein success in his future career,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

It remains to be seen if a Premier Soccer League side now moves for Ekstein, who as a free agent does not necessarily need to be signed inside the January transfer window.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Nyirenda leaves struggling Baroka 23.12.2019
Wits too clever for City 20.12.2019
OPINION: Sirino is the best player in the PSL, but his temper, jissus… 20.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Remember the value of Christmas clothing to a child

Editorials Kendal power station is too big to lose, but too dirty to keep using?

General 2019, a year of presidential dithering and ever more turmoil

Business News Unions implore Eskom to rehire engineers who actually have a clue

Cricket Aiden Markram’s Test career has hardly been thrown into the bonfire


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 