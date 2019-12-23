Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Ekstein is a free agent

Ekstein joined Sabah at the start of the 2019/20 season after being released from his contract by Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Amakhosi midfielder, who turns 29 on New Year’s Day, played 16 games in all competitions for Sabah, scoring three goals.

“Sabah FC have parted ways with Hendrick Ekstein. The contract was terminated with the South African midfielder by mutual agreement. Sabah FC wishes Ekstein success in his future career,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

It remains to be seen if a Premier Soccer League side now moves for Ekstein, who as a free agent does not necessarily need to be signed inside the January transfer window.

