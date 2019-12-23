PSL News 23.12.2019 02:00 pm

Nyirenda leaves struggling Baroka

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Wedson Nyirenda, coach of Baroka during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Baroka and Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, on 6 November 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Wedson Nyirenda has handed in his resignation as Baroka FC coach, his agent has confirmed. 

YoBoy Management boss Siya Mareke told Phakaaathi that Nyirenda quit as the Bakgaga coach following their defeat to PSL rookies Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

Mareke is the one who brought the former Zambia coach to South African and says there were a lot of issues that drove Nyirenda to leave the club.

“The decision was taken last night (Sunday) and he resigned this morning (Monday) after sending the letter,” said Mareke.

“So, he is not going to be part of Baroka going forward and he wants the reasons he left the club to be kept to himself and the club.”

Nyirenda leaves the Limpopo outfit having handed the club their first major trophy in top flight football when they won the Telkom Knockout final against Orlando Pirates in 2018.

