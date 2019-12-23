Nyirenda leaves struggling Baroka

YoBoy Management boss Siya Mareke told Phakaaathi that Nyirenda quit as the Bakgaga coach following their defeat to PSL rookies Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

Mareke is the one who brought the former Zambia coach to South African and says there were a lot of issues that drove Nyirenda to leave the club.

“The decision was taken last night (Sunday) and he resigned this morning (Monday) after sending the letter,” said Mareke.

“So, he is not going to be part of Baroka going forward and he wants the reasons he left the club to be kept to himself and the club.”

Nyirenda leaves the Limpopo outfit having handed the club their first major trophy in top flight football when they won the Telkom Knockout final against Orlando Pirates in 2018.

