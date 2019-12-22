Zinnbauer enjoying ‘good’ working relationship with Rulani

Mokwena was in charge of the team as an interim coach for over a month before Zinnbauer was appointed as the permanent head coach of the club with Mokwena and Fadlu Davids serving as his assistant coaches.

“all the guys opened their hands to me when I came here. All the staff give me their hands and we have good players.

“There is no problem. We have good contact; we have a good connect we speak. I get a lot of input from them,” Zinnbauer told reporters.

“It is not possible to look at all the players and understand them in ten days and seven training sessions. So my technical team helped me a lot.”

