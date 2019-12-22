PSL News 22.12.2019 10:06 pm

Zinnbauer enjoying ‘good’ working relationship with Rulani

Phakaaathi Reporter
Zinnbauer enjoying ‘good’ working relationship with Rulani

Josef Zinnbauer

New Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has dismissed suspicions that he and his assistant Rulani Mokwena don’t get along.

Mokwena was in charge of the team as an interim coach for over a month before Zinnbauer was appointed as the permanent head coach of the club with Mokwena and Fadlu Davids serving as his assistant coaches.

“all the guys opened their hands to me when I came here. All the staff give me their hands and we have good players.

“There is no problem. We have good contact; we have a good connect we speak. I get a lot of input from them,” Zinnbauer told reporters.

“It is not possible to look at all the players and understand them in ten days and seven training sessions. So my technical team helped me a lot.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Zinnbauer gives Pirates fans Christmas  21.12.2019
Blow by blow: Pirates vs Black Leopards 21.12.2019
Gabuza dreams of coaching Pirates 21.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 