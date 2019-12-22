Chiefs pegged back in United draw

Amakhosi head into the Christmas break with a seven-point lead at the top of the table, as they aim for a first league title in five years, but it could have been worse for Ernst Middendorp’s side on Sunday, as

Daylon Claasen also saw a penalty saved for the hosts.

Khama Billiat was back in the Kaizer Chiefs line up after missing the 5-3 win over Bloemfontein Celtic, and he almost put Amakhosi in front just three minutes, the Zimbabwean’s effort from outside the box going just wide.

Maritzburg one of only two teams to beat Chiefs this season, knocking them out in the Telkom Knockout semifinals, were far from overawed, taking the game to Chiefs with Moseamedi proving a real nuisance to

both Daniel Cardoso and Eric Mathoho, while Mxolisi Kunene gave Siyabonga Ngezana all sorts of problems at right-back.

It was Chiefs, however, who went in front in the 21st minute as Samir Nurkovic swung in a superb cross, and under pressure from Lebo Manyama, Rushine de Reuck appeared to turn the ball past his own

goalkeeper.

Chiefs might have gone further in front as a fine pass from Willard Katsande was blasted over by George Maluleka, and Leonardo Castro then drew a save from Ofori at his near post.

Maritzburg kept pressing, however, and levelled in the 34th minute, though it took a horrible error of judgement from Katsande to help them out.

The Chiefs captain came to meet Ofori’s long punt forward, but totally missed the ball, allowing Moseamedi to run clear and slot past Daniel Akpeyi, for his third goal against Amakhosi this season.

Jeremy Brockie, making his first start for United since the beginning of November, then really should have put the home side in front, but he has lost his scoring touch since leaving SuperSport United in 2018, and put Kunene’s cross wide in the 37th minute.

Middendorp brought on Dumisani Zuma for Castro at half time, Nurkovic had a chance to give Chiefs the lead again three minutes into the second half, as he latched onto Billiat’s pass, but the Serbian

striker, after doing well to create himself some space, put his effort over the bar.

United’s Dan Morgan then surged forward, running straight through a Chiefs defence that looked worryingly fragile, though nothing ultimately came from the full back’s impressive burst.

Ten minutes into the second half, United made their first substitution of the game, an ineffective Brockie coming off and Micah Lea’alafa coming on in his place.

A bizarre incident then saw Kearyn Baccus booked by Victor Gomes, as the Australian midfielder came on for Maluleka, but after being ordered to leave the pitch again after a problem with his kit, Baccus

was then booked for returning to the pitch without the referee’s permission.

Gomes intervened again in the 67th minute, giving United a penalty after another dreadful piece of play from Katsande. The Chiefs skipper chest-controlled the ball facing his own goal and attempted an

overhead kick, completely missing the ball, then bringing Keagan Buchanan down inside the area.

Daniel Akpeyi came to Chiefs’ rescue, however, diving to his right to push Claasen’s spot-kick onto the post.

The same post was then struck in the 72nd minute, as Morgan’s header deflected off Ngezana and back off the woodwork, with Akpeyi struggling to get there.

Claasen then rifle’s a long-range effort just off target, while at the other ends, Billiat did superbly to get past Rushine de Reuck, but his effort on goal was tame and easily gathered by Ofori.

Moseamedi blew a great chance to win the game for United three minutes from time, latching onto a fine through ball from Claasen, but he took too long to get a shot away, and ended up dragging a poor effort wide.

And the Team of Choice had another opportunity in the final minute of stoppage time, as Moseamedi found Lea’alafa, but his shot was straight at Akpeyi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.