Blow by blow: Chiefs vs Maritzburg

– full time: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Maritzburg United

– 80′ Akpeyi makes a save from the penalty spot

– the second half is underway

– half time: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Maritzburg United

– 45′ free-kick to United outside the penalty box

– 37′ corner kick to United. The Team of Choice putting Chiefs under pressure

– 33′ Moseamedi scores the equaliser. Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Maritzburg United

– 27′ end to end football played by Chiefs and United

– 21′ Manyama opens the scoring for Chiefs. Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Maritzburg United

– 16′ foul goes against United

– 5′ Billiat’s shot at goal goes wide

– 3′ early free-kick for Chiefs

– kickoff game is underway

