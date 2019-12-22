Blow by blow: Chiefs vs Maritzburg

– full time: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Maritzburg United
– 80′ Akpeyi makes a save from the penalty spot
– the second half is underway
– half time: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Maritzburg United
– 45′ free-kick to United outside the penalty box
– 37′ corner kick to United. The Team of Choice putting Chiefs under pressure
– 33′ Moseamedi scores the equaliser. Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Maritzburg United
– 27′ end to end football played by Chiefs and United
– 21′ Manyama opens the scoring for Chiefs. Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Maritzburg United
– 16′ foul goes against United
– 5′ Billiat’s shot at goal goes wide
– 3′ early free-kick for Chiefs
– kickoff game is underway
