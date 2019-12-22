PSL News 22.12.2019 03:37 pm

Blow by blow: Chiefs vs Maritzburg

Phakaaathi Reporter
Blow by blow: Chiefs vs Maritzburg

Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United face-off at the Harry Gwala Stadium in an Absa Premiership game.

– full time: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Maritzburg United

– 80′ Akpeyi makes a save from the penalty spot

– the second half is underway

– half time: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Maritzburg United

– 45′ free-kick to United outside the penalty box

– 37′ corner kick to United. The Team of Choice putting Chiefs under pressure

– 33′ Moseamedi scores the equaliser. Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Maritzburg United

– 27′ end to end football played by Chiefs and United

– 21′ Manyama opens the scoring for Chiefs. Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Maritzburg United

– 16′ foul goes against United

– 5′ Billiat’s shot at goal goes wide

– 3′ early free-kick for Chiefs

– kickoff game is underway

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chiefs pegged back in United draw 22.12.2019
Middendorp only knows Bucs coach by name  20.12.2019
Brockie faces uncertain future at Sundowns 20.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 