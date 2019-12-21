Sundowns clinch narrow win

The Brazilians managed to create a handful of chances in the game but Rise and Shine goalkeeper George Chigova was equal to the task and kept his side in the game.

A brilliant run from winger Thapelo Morena resulted in Sibusiso Vilakazi finding the back of the next for the home side.

Captain Hlompho Kekana had a chance to extend Sundowns’ lead when City defenders couldn’t stop him from getting into the penalty box but his shot went wide at goal in referee’s injury time.

