PSL News 21.12.2019 08:46 pm

Sundowns clinch narrow win

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sundowns clinch narrow win

Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Galllo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns left it late to score the winning goal against Polokwane City at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.  

The Brazilians managed to create a handful of chances in the game but Rise and Shine goalkeeper George Chigova was equal to the task and kept his side in the game.

A brilliant run from winger Thapelo Morena resulted in Sibusiso Vilakazi finding the back of the next for the home side.

Captain Hlompho Kekana had a chance to extend Sundowns’ lead when City defenders couldn’t stop him from getting into the penalty box but his shot went wide at goal in referee’s injury time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Blow by blow: Sundowns vs Polokwane City 21.12.2019
OPINION: Sirino is the best player in the PSL, but his temper, jissus… 20.12.2019
Brockie faces uncertain future at Sundowns 20.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 