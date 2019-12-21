Blow by blow: Sundowns vs Polokwane City

full time: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Polokwane City

89′ Kekana fights to get past defenders but fails to put the ball in the back of the net

85′ Vilakazi profits from an explosive run from Morena to score the opening goal Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Polokwane City

60′ Sundowns waste another chance to score

– half time: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Polokwane City

45′ Langerman’s shot from a tight angle goes wide

39′ Chigova makes another save to deny Sundowns goal

14′ Onyango makes a save

9′ Chigova makes a save from a Zwane shot

– kickoff the game is underway

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.