PSL News 21.12.2019 06:05 pm

Blow by blow: Sundowns vs Polokwane City

Phakaaathi Reporter
Blow by blow: Sundowns vs Polokwane City

Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a victory during the 2019 Telkom Knockout final match between Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium Durban, on 14 December 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Polokwane City to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

full time: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Polokwane City

89′ Kekana fights to get past defenders but fails to put the ball in the back of the net

85′ Vilakazi profits from an explosive run from Morena to score the opening goal Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Polokwane City

60′ Sundowns waste another chance to score

half time: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Polokwane City

45′ Langerman’s shot from a tight angle goes wide

39′ Chigova makes another save to deny Sundowns  goal

14′ Onyango makes a save

9′ Chigova makes a save from a Zwane shot

– kickoff the game is underway

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Sundowns clinch narrow win 21.12.2019
OPINION: Sirino is the best player in the PSL, but his temper, jissus… 20.12.2019
Brockie faces uncertain future at Sundowns 20.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 