Zinnbauer gives Pirates fans Christmas 

The Bucs new coach will be able to breathe going into the new year having seen some of the things to work on in 2020.

There weren’t any major changes in the Pirates starting line-up, while the likes of Augustine Mulenga and Abel Mabaso were able to get a start.

Pirates looked pretty good in the ball as they have always done so far this season.

Gabadinho Mhango got a glorious opportunity in the first few minutes of the kickoff but failed to hit the target from close range. A few minutes later, it was Leopards’ time to threaten the Pirates goals, but Lesedi Kapinga’s shot was tipped over the bar by Wayne Sandilands in the sixth minute.

Pirates finally found the scoring in the 21st minute courtesy of Innocent Maela to take the lead.

Pentjie Zulu sloppy defending almost gifted Pirates their second goal of the match, but Vincent Pule hit the ball off the target in the 26th minute.

It was all the Buccaneers attack as Leopards sat back to consume the pressure, but Pirates weren’t getting their shots right to extend their lead.

The visitors did try to push for a goal with Mwape Musonda’s skills on the right side of the field, but his cross couldn’t reach any of his players as the ball went across the face of goals in the half hour mark.

Vincent Pule almost celebrated a cracker of a goal in the 38th minute, but the Leopards shot-stopper Jonas Mendes was at his best to deny the winger.

The game went into the break with Pirates in the lead.

The second half started with the home side forced for a substitution after Kabelo Dlamini got injured and he was replaced by Luvuyo Memela.

Leopards got a glorious chance to equalise in the 57th after Thuso Phala was put through by Kapinga, but the speedy winger’s shot went over the poles.

In the hour mark, a limping Musonda got the equalising goal for the Limpopo based outfit with a cool finish after a delicious ball from Kapinga to make it 1-1.

Pirates responded immediately to once again get into the lead with a brilliant finish by Mhango after being set-up by Memela.

In the 71st minute, Mhango was brought down inside the box by Leopards keeper Mendes and the referee pointed for a penalty.

The Malawian international stepped up to take the penalty and scored to make it 3-1 for Bucs.

Towards the end of the game, Leopards did manage to create some opportunities, but their attempts weren’t enough to stop Pirates from giving their fans something to celebrate about for Christmas.

