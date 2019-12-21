Blow by blow: Pirates vs Black Leopards

– Full time. Orlando Pirates 3-1 Black Leopards
– 73′ Mhango completes a brace. Orlando Pirates 3-1 Black Leopards
63′ Mhango scores – Orlando Pirates 2-0 Black Leopards
52′ Memela comes in for Dlamin
51′ Pirates still leading by one goal
Half time Orlando Pirates 1-0 Black Leopards
22′ Maela opens the scoring for the Sea Robbers. Pirates 1-0 Leopards
16′ Motshwari receives yellow card
– kickoff! The game is underway
