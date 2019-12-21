PSL News 21.12.2019 03:30 pm

Blow by blow: Pirates vs Black Leopards

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kabelo Dlamini of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates will face Black Leopards at the Orlando Stadium in what will be coach Josef Zinnbauer’s first match in charge of the Sea Robbers.

– Full time. Orlando Pirates 3-1 Black Leopards

– 73′ Mhango completes a brace. Orlando Pirates 3-1 Black Leopards

63′ Mhango scores – Orlando Pirates 2-0 Black Leopards

52′ Memela comes in for Dlamin

51′ Pirates still leading by one goal

Half time Orlando Pirates 1-0 Black Leopards

22′ Maela opens the scoring for the Sea Robbers. Pirates 1-0 Leopards

16′ Motshwari receives yellow card

–  kickoff! The game is underway

