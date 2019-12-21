Gabuza dreams of coaching Pirates

PSL News 21.12.2019 09:41 am

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thamsanqa Gabuza of Supersport United celebrates with Stan Matthews during the MTN8 2019 Final football match between Highlands Park and SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on 05 October 2019, Soweto Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

SuperSport United striker Thamsanqa Gabuza says he would like to retire at Matsatsantsa.

Gabuza joined the Pretoria outfit from Orlando Pirates at the start of the season.

The Bafana Bafana striker revealed that he has discussed the possibility of joining the Pirates technical team with Dr Irvin Khoza once he retires at United.

“I will retire at SuperSport, I discussed that with Dr Irvin Khoza,” Gabuza told MarawaTV.

“We spoke about how long I will be at SuperSport United for and he is the one who negotiated my contract with Stan Matthews.

“The plan is once I am done and as soon as I finish with my playing career at SuperSport United then I will go back to Pirates and start my coaching career thereafter a brief discussing with Dr Khoza.

“I want to coach and take over as a coach once the time is right as I have discussed with Dr Khoza.”

