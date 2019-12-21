Pirates coach receives work permit

Zinnbauer joined the Sea Robbers to replace Rhulani Mokwena as the head coach of the Soweto Giants.

Mokwena was kept by the club as Zinnbauer’s assistant coach with Fadlu Davids as the second assistant coach.

The German coach cames into the Sea Robbers camp to bring stability after Micho Sredojevic’s departure send Pirates into a tailspin that saw them crush out of the Caf Champions League preliminary stage and the MTN 8.

“It’s also the first match at the helm for new Pirates Coach Josef Zinnbauer, who will be looking to endear himself to The Ghosts with a positive result first up.

“A win on Saturday could push the Buccaneers towards the top four, a decent base with another 15 fixtures to go in the new year,” read a club statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.