Wits too clever for City

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thulani Hlatshwayo of Bidvest Wits celebrates goal with teammates during Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City on 20 December 2019 at Dobsonville Stadium, Pic BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits moved within 11 points of Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the Absa Premiership after beating Cape Town City 2-0 at the Dobsonville Stadium on Friday night.

Zimbabwean forward Terrence Dzvukumanja gave Wits the lead in the 27th minute, and it got worse for City four minute before the break as defender Ebrahim Seedat was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo headed in the Clever Boys’ second goal in the 56th minute, as they go to 23 points from 11 games, 11 points behind Chiefs but with two games in hand.

Gavin Hunt’s side, indeed, in fourth position on the log, are just two points behind second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, with two games in hand and a point behind third-placed SuperSport United, with three games in hand.

City’s disastrous season continues meanwhile, and they have not score a goal in four league games since Jan Olde Riekerink officially took charge at the end of November.

The Cape side are 13th in the table, with 13 points from 15 games, just one point ahead of bottom side Stellenbosch FC.

