Chippa United release players

The Chilli Boys announced that they have parted amicably with Lerato and Rhulani Manzini.

United and the two players agreed to keep the reasons for their departure a secret as they go in search for new teams in the second half of the new season.

The duo have served under four different coaches at United, with the latest coach Norman Mapeza set to rebuild the squad after releasing players that are not part of his plan.

“Chippa United has amicably parted ways with forwards Lerato Manzini and Rhulani Manzini. Mutual termination of their contracts was reached with both parties due to a number of factors and which both parties have agreed to keep confidential. The chairman, Sivive Mpengesi, the management, staff and coaches, wish to thank Lerato and Rhulani for their contribution to the club and wish them all the best on their future endeavours,” read a statement from the club.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.