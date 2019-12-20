Middendorp only knows Bucs coach by name 

The Chiefs coach explained that it’s been many years since he left his native country hence he doesn’t know the Pirates coach and only knows him by name.

“I know him by name, you must understand that it’s been almost 20 years… when I left Germany many years ago. Of course, it’s not that you’re not capable to understand a certain person or coach. But again, give him a very clear chance and a clear opportunity to manage the team adequately and that’s it. I don’t have any obligation to wish him all the best or any obligation to asses or make comments about it,” said the Chiefs coach.

Zinnbauer was unveiled as Bucs’ new coach last week Tuesday, making it two Germans in charge of Soweto’s two big clubs.

