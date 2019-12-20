Gabuza explains goal-scoring woes at Pirates

Gabuza admitted to having a “headache” due to not being able to deliver the goals expected from him by Pirates supporters.

The Bafana Bafana striker scored 11 goals in 95 appearances for the Sea Robbers and was often booed by supporters for wasting goal-scoring chances.

The former Golden Arrows striker joined Matsatsantsa at the start of the season and hit the ground running helping the Pretoria outfit to win the MTN 8 trophy.

“Pirates is a big team. And the supporters know it is a big team that doesn’t allow a player to make mistakes,” Gabuza told MarawaTV.

“It’s a big team and you don’t go there to be developed but they have national team players and big-name players.

“No matter how much you give Pirates fans want more. If you give 100% they want 150% especially when you have started giving them goals and you can deliver consistently it will be a problem.

“I started making mistakes and concentrated more on the noise from the fans than what I was doing on the field.”

