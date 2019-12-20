PSL News 20.12.2019 09:42 am

Brockie faces uncertain future at Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has not decided whether striker Jeremy Brockie will re-join the squad at the end of the season.

Brockie was loaned out to Maritzburg United from Sundowns after he struggled to cement his place in Mosimane’s squad.

Sundowns signed Brockie from SuperSport United hoping the New Zealand striker would solve the club’s goal-scoring problems.

“We have not reached that decision‚ I think that decision will be made in May,” said Mosimane.

“It’s a May decision‚ we agreed to leave him at Maritzburg United for this period.

“I think he will come in handy for them (Maritzburg) during the latter stages of the campaign.

“In as much as Judas Moseamedi is a good football player‚ Brockie can also say: ‘Hey I am not that far from this guy and I want to play more games.’

“We will wait and see what happens in May.”

