No player movement at Chiefs in January

Reports suggest that out of favour midfielder Sphelele Ntshangase is looking to move out of the Naturena camp in January as former club Black Leopards is trying to get him back following a reported feud with the German mentor over his playing style.

Another play who is rumoured to be on his way out of Naturena is Joseph Molangoane. Middendorp, however, believes the issues regarding players transfers should be discussed within the club.

“I believe the issue with players will be dealt with internally, will deal with it at Naturena,” Middendorp told the media.

“The coaching team and I believe even with the club’s management one this that is clear is that we trust our players. We trust that the squad we have built from the start of the season can make it happen for us.

“We are going into 2020 with this squad. It is not a secret that we have players that we haven’t used. That will be discussed by the club and each of the players on a way forward for all parties to be happy.”

