PSL News 19.12.2019 03:40 pm

No player movement at Chiefs in January

Phakaaathi Reporter
No player movement at Chiefs in January

Siphelele Ntshangase, Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama and Andriamirado Dax Andrianarimanana of Kaizer Chiefs at Chiefs Village (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has rubbished reports that his side plans to release certain players in the January transfer window.

Reports suggest that out of favour midfielder Sphelele Ntshangase is looking to move out of the Naturena camp in January as former club Black Leopards is trying to get him back following a reported feud with the German mentor over his playing style.

Another play who is rumoured to be on his way out of Naturena is Joseph Molangoane. Middendorp, however, believes the issues regarding players transfers should be discussed within the club.

“I believe the issue with players will be dealt with internally, will deal with it at Naturena,” Middendorp told the media.

“The coaching team and I believe even with the club’s management one this that is clear is that we trust our players. We trust that the squad we have built from the start of the season can make it happen for us.

“We are going into 2020 with this squad. It is not a secret that we have players that we haven’t used. That will be discussed by the club and each of the players on a way forward for all parties to be happy.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Moseamedi responds to Mosimane’s jibe 19.12.2019
Ex-Chiefs and Pirates target set to make January move 19.12.2019
Preparation is key for Chiefs – Middendorp 18.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 