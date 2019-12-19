PSL News 19.12.2019 03:46 pm

Larsen reflects on City move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Larsen reflects on City move

Clinton Larsen, Coach of Polokwane City. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Newly signed Polokwane City coach Clinton Larsen is confident his Rise and Shine players can help pull the club out of the bottom half of the league table.

Larsen confirmed to Phakaaathi that he was appointed by Rise and Shine to lead the Limpopo side to try and rescue the team from potentially dropping into the relegation zone as they are in position 14.

The former Chippa United coach was without a job for two months before he was hired by City.

Rise and Shines’ last match of 2019 is against Mamelodi Sundowns and Larsen is confident his side will give a good performance against the Telkom Knockout champions.

“I’m happy with the eagerness of the players to put in the hard work and to learn. We know we got a tough one coming up [against Sundowns]. But like any other team we want to finish on a high,” said Larsen.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Maritzburg beat Polokwane City before TKO clash with Sundowns 8.12.2019
Blow by blow: Polokwane City vs Maritzburg United 8.12.2019
Baroka claw back to earn a point against Pirates 7.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 