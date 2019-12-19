Larsen reflects on City move

Larsen confirmed to Phakaaathi that he was appointed by Rise and Shine to lead the Limpopo side to try and rescue the team from potentially dropping into the relegation zone as they are in position 14.

The former Chippa United coach was without a job for two months before he was hired by City.

Rise and Shines’ last match of 2019 is against Mamelodi Sundowns and Larsen is confident his side will give a good performance against the Telkom Knockout champions.

“I’m happy with the eagerness of the players to put in the hard work and to learn. We know we got a tough one coming up [against Sundowns]. But like any other team we want to finish on a high,” said Larsen.

