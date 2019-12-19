PSL News 19.12.2019 01:34 pm

Moseamedi responds to Mosimane’s jibe

Phakaaathi Reporter
Moseamedi responds to Mosimane’s jibe

Judas Moseamedi of Maritzburg United (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Maritzburg United striker Judas Moseamedi says Pitso Mosimane should not downplay his hard work by claiming he only puts in a great shift against big sides in the Absa Premiership.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach suggested that Moseamedi only brings his A game when he plays against Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and the Brazilians. But the striker believes he always give his best regardless of the opponents hen faces.

“No, it not only against big teams, you can say I become luckier when I perform against big team. I perform well against every team, but sometimes it works out and then sometimes it doesn’t work out.”

Moseamedi scored two goals to dum Amakhosi out of the Telkom Knockout in the semi-finals before losing to 2-1 to Sundowns in the final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium. The former Cape Town City striker scored the consolation goal for the Team of Choice in the final.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Sundowns coach Pitso not keen to retain Mobbie 19.12.2019
Ex-Chiefs and Pirates target set to make January move 19.12.2019
Preparation is key for Chiefs – Middendorp 18.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 