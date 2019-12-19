Moseamedi responds to Mosimane’s jibe

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach suggested that Moseamedi only brings his A game when he plays against Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and the Brazilians. But the striker believes he always give his best regardless of the opponents hen faces.

“No, it not only against big teams, you can say I become luckier when I perform against big team. I perform well against every team, but sometimes it works out and then sometimes it doesn’t work out.”

Moseamedi scored two goals to dum Amakhosi out of the Telkom Knockout in the semi-finals before losing to 2-1 to Sundowns in the final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium. The former Cape Town City striker scored the consolation goal for the Team of Choice in the final.

