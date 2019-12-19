Palacios explains why Mokwena failed at Pirates

Mokwena was replaced as the interim head coach by German Josef Zinnbauer after the former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach failed to help the Soweto giants get consistent results.

“One of the downfalls of caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena’s time at the helm was that he was always tinkering with his line-up,” Palacios told City Press.

Meanwhile, Palacios had some advice for the new Pirates coach Zinnbauer.

“Firstly, he must be his own man. He must also embrace the culture of the club and follow the philosophy of the team,”

“The club has a rich history and he must know who he is dealing with. I believe that there are good players, who can turn the team around,” he continued.

“He needs to work closely with the players and treat them equally. No favouritism, please.

“There is this thing now of coaches converting players, which is destroying some players.

“He must put them in their rightful positions and must always put forward the players he thinks will do the job for him, be they young or older. I wish him good luck and all the best because he is going to need it,” concluded Palacios.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.