Preparation is key for Chiefs – Middendorp

Amakhosi have enjoyed a good run in the League which sees them top the standings with 34 points after 13 games.

“From the beginning, we are one of the teams that had a very clear understanding in terms of our targets and goals during the preseason. The goal setting is priority – priority is top, priority is going for the championship. It is definitely something at a time when we played the Telkom Knockout and going all the way to the semifinals, it is definitely an achievement. Probably not a highest one, but certainly an achievement being one of top four teams,” said Middendorp.

“It’s not about dreaming or going so far to say okay, where you want to be in May. I think in the moment what we can influence and have the power to do is good preparation regarding our next game. The next game is on Sunday, kickoff is 3pm, an away game for us. That is where we go and look into it, optimize our points and whatever is possible when we get there, if it is maximum points, we will be very happy.”

In preparing for games, the Amakhosi coach added that it doesn’t matter which team they play and they always go into their next game thoroughly prepared.

“It doesn’t matter if we play a team from Botswana in our pre-season, Macufe Cup, or go on to play Shell Helix, it doesn’t matter.”

The Glamour Boys will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table and end the year on a high when they take on Maritzburg United in a League tie on Sunday.

