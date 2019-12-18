Former Chiefs star Musona set for January move

Reports suggest that the former Kaizer Chiefs star, who is struggling for game time at Anderlecht, could join Sint-Truidense VV in the Belgian First Division.

Anderlecht are said not to be willing to loan out the striker but would rather sell him to another club in January.

Anderlecht are reportedly looking to offer Sint-Truidense Musona and Pieter Gerkens for Ivorian forward Yohan Boli in what will be a swap deal between the two clubs in the upcoming transfer window.

