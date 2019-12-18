PSL News 18.12.2019 09:32 am

Jali looking to continue playing regular football at Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali is looking to continue being regular starter at Downs, having enjoyed much game time at the club in the last couple of weeks.

Jali is even said to be enjoying his football again and he is always smiling having endured some tough times on his first arrival at Downs and reports suggesting that he wants out of the club after a lack of game time.

READ: Pitso targets knockout treble

“This is not the same Jali we used to see a few months ago. He seemed to be demoralised because he wasn’t playing. However, we have to be realistic, there is no player who doesn’t like being on then bench or the stands, especially a player like Jali who was a regular in Bafana Bafana and at his team overseas. I’m just happy to see his mood having lightened up and to be honest, he works very hard and deserves to play regularly,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are nine points behind Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the table, following Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Bidvest Wits at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Brazilians face a hectic fixture schedule both at the end of this year and going into 2020, due to their participation in the Caf Champions League.

