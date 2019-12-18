Chiefs’ Motaung finds love again – report

According to the Sunday Sun, the former Kaizer Chiefs striker and actress Mbali Nkosi have rekindled their relationship and have been spotted at several functions together, with the GQ awards being their most recent spotting.

The pair reportedly previously dated back in 2016 and is said to be giving their love a second chance after Motaung finalised his divorce and Nkosi called off her engagement last year.

“They’re in high spirits and taking selfies together,” said the source close to the couple as quoted by the Sunday Sun.

“After Jnr’s divorce, they got back together again.”

Both Nkosi and Motaung refused to comment on the reported relationship, but Nkosi did confirm that they were together at the GQ awards ceremony at Houghton Hotel recently.

“Sorry, I can’t talk about that,” said Motaung when called for comment.

