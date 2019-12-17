Venue change for City and Wits clash

The match was scheduled to be played at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday night but with the ongoing renovations at the Clever Boys’ home ground, it was moved to Soweto.

Wits will look to move into the top three on the league table before the festive season break.

Coach Gavin Hunt’s team will have to balance playing in the CAF Champions League and the Absa premiership in 2020.

New Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink is in search of another win since taking over from Bafana Bafana’s all-time top goal scorer Benni McCarthy.

“Venue change; our away fixture against Bidvest Wits will be played at Dobsonville Stadium. Catch the Citizens play their last game of the decade this Friday at 20:00 on SS4,” read a statement from Cape Town City.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.