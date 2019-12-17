PSL News 17.12.2019 03:16 pm

Chiefs coach Middendorp wins another PSL award

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp (Photo by Gallo Images)

Ernst Middendorp has won the Coach of the Month award for the third time in a row.

The Kaizer Chiefs mentor becomes the first coach to ever achieve that honour.

Under the German mentor Chiefs won all three of their league matches in November and maintained their 10 point lead at the top of the Absa Premiership table.

Overall, Amakhosi have won 11 games, drew one and lost only one out of the 13 games played so far this season.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United midfielder  Sipho Mbule won the Player of the Month award for November.

The midfielder has been a key figure in Matsatsantsa’s campaign delivering consistent performances for the Blue Army from Pretoria.

