Pitso addresses his critics after TKO victory

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane says people should not be offended by his comments on referees and clubs.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach has come under fire for claiming that teams like Kaizer Chiefs are benefitting from referees’ mistakes and that his side plays more games than any other team in the Absa Premiership.

Mosimane says his comments are not personal and people should look at his statements as opinions rather than facts.

“I am different character, I have played this game since I was 18 and I am 55 now,” said Mosimane.

“I am a coach at the right level, and I will be criticised, why not. It doesn’t mean anything I say is right all the time sometimes I am wrong it’s okay.

“Does anyone get everything right all the time? That is life people will always say something. Don’t take what I says serious I am just talking it is an opinion. It doesn’t mean I am right. If I am wrong I am happy to be wrong show me facts that I am wrong. I always want to talk on facts.”

Mosimane led Sundowns to the Telkom Knockout glory this past weekend when they beat Maritzburg United 2-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday night.

