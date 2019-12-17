Chiefs coach Middendorp happy to have made history

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he is proud to have made history in the Absa Premiership.

Middendorp was awarded the Coach of the Month award for November on Tuesday and became the first coach to win the award three times in a row.

“Thank you for getting this award for the third time in a row. If you come for the second time you know what to say, but the third time is quite something else. It’s definitely something in the PSL or worldwide to be proud of,” said the Chiefs coach.

“We at Kaizer Chiefs have a very clear understanding: the technical team make it happen to be successful, as well as the head coach of course; the leadership position is always somebody who challenges the technical members. The reference point for us is always the last game to go into a certain standard and always looking to do better.”

Middendorp led Chiefs to three victories in November, which has seen the Soweto-based side maintain their lead at the top of the PSL table with 34 points from 13 matches.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule was voted Player of the Month following his individual brilliance for Matsatsantsa. Mbule won the award ahead of Samir Nurkovic from Chiefs, Knox Mutizwa of Golden Arrows and Chippa United’s William Twala.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.