PSL News 15.12.2019 03:00 pm

Sundowns star eyeing European move

Michaelson Gumede
Sundowns star eyeing European move

Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a victory during the 2019 Telkom Knockout final match between Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Themba Zwane has not abandoned his dream of playing his football in a foreign country, preferably in Europe, and at 30 years, he would grab the opportunity if it were to come his way.

At the top of his priority lists is also the coveted Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Year award which Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch beat him to it last season.

READ: No agreement in Pitso, Sundowns contract negotiations

“If the chance comes I will take it, why not?” said Zwane as he insists he is eager to ply his trade outside of the country and he feels he still needs to work on his fitness after playing his second 90 minutes on the trot following a return from injury.

“I feel fresh but in terms of fitness I am still low but if I carry on playing these 90 minutes, the fitness will come up and the confidence will grow.”

Zwane and Mamelodi Sundowns claimed the Telkom Knockout on Saturday night after beating Maritzburg United 2-1 at the Moses Mabhida, leaving the MTN8 title as the only cup that has evaded the skillful Zwane in his career.

“As longs as the time allows me, I want to win as many cups as I can and at the moment I am trying to regain my form and my fitness and this season I am looking forward to win the league and compete with the best players in the league,” said Zwane.

“Each and every season we look forward to lift the trophy and we did it this time and it motivates us to play the next game and we are really happy to have won this trophy. It will motivate us because we still have a chance to do well in the Champions League and we still have a chance to win the league so we need to fight and compete for it,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation SARB hits back at Mkhwebane’s claims of ‘challenges’ in VBS probe – report

World Boris Johnson wins parliamentary majority

News Update Why the Vaal Dam is not filling up, despite heavy rainfall

World Twitter reacts to Finland’s ‘gorgeous’ new prime minister

Load Shedding Why ‘wet coal’ causes problems for power generation


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 