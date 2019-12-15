Sundowns star eyeing European move

At the top of his priority lists is also the coveted Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Year award which Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch beat him to it last season.

READ: No agreement in Pitso, Sundowns contract negotiations

“If the chance comes I will take it, why not?” said Zwane as he insists he is eager to ply his trade outside of the country and he feels he still needs to work on his fitness after playing his second 90 minutes on the trot following a return from injury.

“I feel fresh but in terms of fitness I am still low but if I carry on playing these 90 minutes, the fitness will come up and the confidence will grow.”

Zwane and Mamelodi Sundowns claimed the Telkom Knockout on Saturday night after beating Maritzburg United 2-1 at the Moses Mabhida, leaving the MTN8 title as the only cup that has evaded the skillful Zwane in his career.

“As longs as the time allows me, I want to win as many cups as I can and at the moment I am trying to regain my form and my fitness and this season I am looking forward to win the league and compete with the best players in the league,” said Zwane.

“Each and every season we look forward to lift the trophy and we did it this time and it motivates us to play the next game and we are really happy to have won this trophy. It will motivate us because we still have a chance to do well in the Champions League and we still have a chance to win the league so we need to fight and compete for it,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.