Tinkler suggests that Ntseki must consider Judas for Bafana 

Moseamedi looks like a rejuvenated player this season as he scored a couple of goals for Maritzburg United this season, particularly in the Telkom Knockout semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs where he scored a brace and in the final against Mamelodi Sundowns, where the Team of Choice lost 2-1 to Sundowns.

READ: No rest for newly crowned TKO champs

“Judas is showing the hunger to succeed. I told him at the beginning of the season that he has the potential to play for Bafana Bafana, he is one of those strikers that will chase lost courses,” said Tinkler, who suggested that Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki should consider calling-up the former Cape Town City striker.

“His work rate is absolutely phenomenal and many people only see him as this really strong and aggressive striker but technically he is also really good. He has the ability to take on people on one-v-one situations and he can even beat people in two-v-one situations,” the former SuperSport United coach added.

Tinkler said part of the reason why Moseamedi’s performance has rapidly improved is down to his words of encouragement that he offered to the 25-year-old striker.

“We spoke at the beginning of the season that we need to lose weight because that is one of his biggest problems, he is as big as me so I know that it is hard. If we have a couple of days off, he puts on a few kilograms, so he has that downfall. But he has showed the hunger and desire and I am very proud of him because he was in the wilderness. Seven months ago he was not even playing at Free State Stars. He has been extremely influential for us this season.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.