Telkom Knockout News 15.12.2019 11:21 am

Tinkler suggests that Ntseki must consider Judas for Bafana 

Michaelson Gumede
Tinkler suggests that Ntseki must consider Judas for Bafana 

Judas Moseamedi of Maritzburg United during the Telkom Knock (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler believes that his on-form striker, Judas Moseamedi has the qualities to play for Bafana Bafana.

Moseamedi looks like a rejuvenated player this season as he scored a couple of goals for Maritzburg United this season, particularly in the Telkom Knockout semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs where he scored a brace and in the final against Mamelodi Sundowns, where the Team of Choice lost 2-1 to Sundowns.

READ: No rest for newly crowned TKO champs

“Judas is showing the hunger to succeed. I told him at the beginning of the season that he has the potential to play for Bafana Bafana, he is one of those strikers that will chase lost courses,” said Tinkler, who suggested that Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki should consider calling-up the former Cape Town City striker.

“His work rate is absolutely phenomenal and many people only see him as this really strong and aggressive striker but technically he is also really good. He has the ability to take on people on one-v-one situations and he can even beat people in two-v-one situations,” the former SuperSport United coach added.

Tinkler said part of the reason why Moseamedi’s performance has rapidly improved is down to his words of encouragement that he offered to the 25-year-old striker.

“We spoke at the beginning of the season that we need to lose weight because that is one of his biggest problems, he is as big as me so I know that it is hard. If we have a couple of days off, he puts on a few kilograms, so he has that downfall. But he has showed the hunger and desire and I am very proud of him because he was in the wilderness. Seven months ago he was not even playing at Free State Stars. He has been extremely influential for us this season.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Affonso brace lands Sundowns the Telkom Knockout 14.12.2019
Maritzburg ready to nullify Sundowns’ ‘temperamental’ danger-man 14.12.2019
Maritzburg can beat us because we didn’t beat Chiefs, says Pitso 14.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation SARB hits back at Mkhwebane’s claims of ‘challenges’ in VBS probe – report

World Boris Johnson wins parliamentary majority

News Update Why the Vaal Dam is not filling up, despite heavy rainfall

World Twitter reacts to Finland’s ‘gorgeous’ new prime minister

Load Shedding Why ‘wet coal’ causes problems for power generation


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 