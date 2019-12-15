No rest for newly crowned TKO champs

The Brazilians will have a short-lived celebration of their trophy as they are set to return to training this afternoon, with the training session scheduled for around 3pm.

Downs captain Hlompho Kekana said he and his teammates will swiftly shift their focus to the Absa Premiership where they will face Bidvest Wits at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night.

“This Sundowns team is going to play Wits on Tuesday and that is the important match for us. We are taking it each game at a time and this is one of the games that we are going to prepare for tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon. We have a training session at 3 o’clock,” said Kekana.

The 34-year-old skipper also said Sundowns are not focusing on the 10-point gap that Kaizer Chiefs have opened at the top of the log. He insists that Sundowns are focusing solely on their set program.

“We have got a program where we have to achieve points in each game that we play so we cannot concentrate on the log, we just have to make sure that we win our match against Wits and make sure that we put those points in the program that we have,” said Kekana.

