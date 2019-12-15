No agreement in Pitso, Sundowns contract negotiations

It seems as though the contract negotiations between Mamelodi Sundowns and their head coach Pitso Mosimane will go on for a while longer before both parties reach an agreement on whether to extend Mosimane’s current deal or let him go.

Mosimane’s current deal expires at the end of the season and according to reports, “Jingles” is eyeing a salary in the region of R1-million per month in what will be Mosimane’s “last” contract.

“I want to stay at Sundowns but at the moment there is agreement at this point in time but I hope we’ll find an agreement,” said Mosimane.

“I am 55 years and I want to go at 60… it is too stressful and I cannot be having this stress the whole time. It is my last contract and I think it must be worth it. I am here, I love Sundowns and the supporters love me, they want me to stay. The team has also approached me and said ‘coach we want you to stay’, so we love each other and it is a matter of hugs and all that,” Mosimane added.

Even though the two parties are not seeing eye-to-eye at this stage, Mosimane says the club definitely wants him to stay and Chloorkop is where his heart is.

“What I know is that Sundowns wants me to stay and what I know is that I want to stay. We need to agree on staying. It is the very first time that I am in this position. I have been here for seven years and I have had two contracts and there was never an issue. I have always signed them any time, any day, I don’t think you have heard of me stalling the negotiations,” said Mosimane.

“We were talking but we have not reached an agreement. There is no rush, especially when we want to be together. Of course we would have loved to sort it out as early as possible so that if I am not here Sundowns can continue and I must also continue with my life,” the former Bafana Bafana coach added.

